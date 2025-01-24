Collision between bus and light vehicle leaves one victim in Funchal

A daily occurrence lately , and im not saying this bus driver is at fault, but i witness every day the irrational driving from the bus drivers, and hear many stories of their attitudes.

One person was injured and received treatment from firefighters.

An accident that occurred on Brigadeiro Oudinot Street, in Funchal, is causing significant traffic congestion Friday afternoon. Despite the presence of the police at the scene for investigation, the two vehicles are partially obstructing road traffic.

The light vehicle was traveling between Rua do Anadia and Rua Brigadeiro Oudinot when it collided with a passenger bus that was passing by.

As previously mentioned, the accident resulted in injuries to one person, who is being assisted by a team from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters. Traffic is very congested during the ongoing rescue operations.

From Jornal Madeira

