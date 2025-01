The strong sea agitation, predicted from early Monday morning, led to the issuance of a yellow warning by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

This warning concerns the North Coast of Madeira, as well as Porto Santo, and is in force between 6 am on Monday and 7 am on Tuesday, January 28th.

Northwest waves can reach 4 to 5 meters.

From Diário Notícias

