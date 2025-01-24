Santana City Council announces Festa dos Compadres with humorous video… with AI

This afternoon, Santana City Council launched a humorous video on social media to announce the Festa dos Compadres, which will take place on the 20th, 22nd, 23rd and 27th of February.

The moment is led by

the well-known Compadre Jodé and another compadre. With hoes in hand, but already tired of the work they have ahead of them on the farm, they decide to turn to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Festa dos Compadres is a tradition in Santana, marked by satire and humor, and marks the start of Carnival in Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira