Fuel prices will increase from next Monday in Madeira.

According to the joint order of the Regional Government published today, a litre of 95 octane petrol will now cost 1.614 euros and simple diesel will rise to 1.388 euros.

Given the maximum prices charged this week, the increases expected for the following week will be 2.1 cents, in the case of gasoline, and 3.8 cents, in the case of diesel.

