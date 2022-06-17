MADEIRA WITH VERY HIGH RISK OF UV RADIATION

Mainland Portugal and the archipelagos of Madeira and Azores present today a very high and high risk of exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV), according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

In mainland Portugal, all districts, except Viana do Castelo, Braga, Viseu, Castelo Branco, Leiria and Lisbon, which have high levels, present a very high risk of exposure to UV radiation.

The archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores also have very high levels of exposure to UV radiation today.

The ultraviolet radiation scale has five levels, between extreme and low risk.

For regions with very high risk, the IPMA advises the use of sunglasses with a UV filter, a hat, ‘t-shirt’, parasol, sunscreen and that children should not be exposed to the sun.

For regions with high risk, it recommends the use of sunglasses with UV filter, hat, ‘t’shirt’ and sunscreen.

Like this: Like Loading...