Friday FotoTobi Hughes·24th January 2025Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Kim Kloske for these photos of the 2 Mein Schiff – TUI cruiseships that we in port about a week ago, and both left together and stopping fir a while. Both in disco mode after dinner. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related