PORTO SANTO LINE DENIES ACCUSATIONS BY THE LIBERAL INITIATIVE AND WILL USE LEGAL MEANS TO RESTORE THE TRUTH

Porto Santo Line responded this afternoon to the accusations made by the Liberal Initiative, denying them and showing surprise at their content.

It is recalled that the Liberal Initiative sent a communiqué to the newsrooms, in which it harshly criticizes Porto Santo Line, which they urge that it should provide a public service.

In this note, the party criticizes in particular the value-added calls to the telephone line of the maritime carrier: “Whoever calls there has to pay an additional cost to the base rate, that is, to what they pay for a normal call, according the your tariff. And the longer the call lasts, the greater the amount to pay”, it can be read.

In response, Porto Santo Line stated that the accusation that it receives any subsidy for its operation is “totally false”.

“The telephone number for the Porto Santo Line contact center (707200200) is not a value-added number, as reported by Altice. Also according to Altice, calls made to this number have the cost of a call to the national fixed network”, he begins by saying.

“The recent change to this new telephone number is exclusively related to the continuous effort, on the part of Porto Santo Line, to improve the service provided to the Customer, as can also be concluded through the list of benefits better identified by ALTICE itself” , added, reiterating once again that “It is totally false that Porto Santo receives any payment or remuneration for calls made to 707 200 200”.

The company further informs that it will use all the legal instruments at its disposal, with a view to restoring the truth and holding those who have made these statements harmful to its good name accountable.

From Jornal Madeira

I will just add that anything with the name Sousa behind it, does not have a good name, but we can let them keep believing that.

