Planes divert, TAP Suffers bird strike.

Six planes are waiting on the runway at Porto Santo Airport to head to Madeira. After the problem detected in the landing gear of the small aircraft that forced the closure of the Santa Cruz runway at 18:00, several aircraft chose to go to Ilha Dourada, where they are waiting for the problem to be resolved.

One of the planes that is in Porto Santo, operated by the Portuguese flag company (TAP), has suffered a ‘birdstrike’, so passengers should arrive in Madeira by sea, in Lobo Marinho.

Two TUI planes, one from WizzAir, Binter and easyJet await the reopening of Madeira International Airport.

From Diário Notícias

