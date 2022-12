Thanks to Scott Sayre & Jeff Wetter for these great photos

Hi there! I’d love to submit my Xmas photos. We will arrive in Madeira on December 29 until January 6. At home in Virginia, I put up 9 trees this year. I may have to send a few emails to fit them all in. Plus I saw where they were decorating a tree in the aquarium this weekend and I’d love to share with everyone my “scuba tree”…everything from under the sea.

Have a good Christmas and you will love New Year in Madeira.

Like this: Like Loading...