MADEIRA AIRPORT CLOSED DUE TO A TIRE BURST ON THE RUNWAY

Madeira Airport is currently closed.

The notice is being issued among passengers on an easyJet flight awaiting take-off at Lisbon Airport heading to Madeira, JM knows. According to what was possible to ascertain, a small plane suffered a technical problem, namely a tire burst, which was blocking the runway at this time, and landing gear problems.

Source from ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, confirmed that there is a malfunction on the runway.

Due to this incident, some planes have already diverted, while others wait in the sky.

