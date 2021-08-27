Last night there was a rare event on the south side of the island of Madeira, more precisely on the southwest coast between Ribeira Brava and Calheta. It rained and with some significance, especially since we are talking about summer.

From Quinta Grande to Achadas da Cruz/Lombo da Terça, all the meteorological stations registered precipitation above 1 liter per square meter, with more than 5mm in Prazeres and Ponta do Pargo.

In Quinta Grande the rainfall was 1.1 mm, in Lugar de Baixo it reached 1.4 mm, in Lombo da Terça it was 2.0 mm and, as mentioned, in Ponta do Pargo it reached 5.2 mm and in Prazeres was 5.9 mm.

