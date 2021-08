Thanks to Peter Harris for this photo.

always find this photo amusing and may raise a much needed smile in the blog. It reminds me of the film “Little shop of horrors”. It must be viewed landscape and it seems to say “Feed me!”

Its a Solandra Maxima flower and was taken in March 2020 in the Jardim Panoramico near the Pestana Promenade hotel in the Funchal Lido area.