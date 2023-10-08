Concerts in Madeira

Some concerts this week with a saving of 10% if you use the code MIN10. Link at the bottom.
Olá music lovers!
We have an exciting line-up of concerts for you this week at www.madeiraconcerts.com. Here’s what we have in store:
October dates:
8th Sunday: Buena Vista Social Club (6 PM)
9th Monday:
• Violin Serenades (6 PM)
• Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)
10th Tuesday: Echoing Jazz Legends (6 PM)
12th Thursday:
• The Beatles In a Classical Way (6 PM)
• Miles Davis to Charlie Parker – Jazz Tribute (7:30 PM)
• Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)
13th Friday:
• Morning Garden Classics (11 AM)
• Bues BB King to Eric Clapton Tribute (7:30 PM)
• Madeira Mandolin Orchestra (9 PM)
14th Saturday: MAMMA MIA Tribute (6 PM)
15th Sunday: Tango – Astor Piazzolla Tribute (6 PM)
The Standard ticket prices are between 15€ and 20€. Single tickets can be purchased at the reception, but tickets for couples, groups, and any discounted pricing are exclusively available through this platform. Pre-event sales are crucial for our event producers to gauge audience interest before the concert begins.