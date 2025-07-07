TAP increases capacity on scheduled flights to and from Madeira

Following successive flight cancellations at Madeira Airport due to strong winds, which have been felt since last Friday, TAP has significantly increased its operations, seeking to respond to the high number of passengers affected.

To DIÁRIO, the national airline explains that, to mitigate the impacts of meteorological instability, it has increased capacity on several flights scheduled for today and tomorrow.

“Today and tomorrow, scheduled flights on E195s have become A321neos (+103 seats), others on A320s have become A321ceos (+42 seats) and another on A330-200s have become A330-900s (+29 seats)”, he says, adding that, after all, a total of 368 seats were added in each direction of travel, through capacity increases on scheduled flights”.

In addition, two special flights were created, departing from Lisbon on the morning of 8 July, with the aim of facilitating the flow of stranded passengers. Flight TP3830 takes off at 6:50 a.m. on an A330-200 with 269 seats, while TP3833 leaves at 8:00 a.m. on an A321neo with 221 seats.

With these additional operations, TAP has made a total of 858 seats available in each direction, seeking to meet the exceptional demand. The company has also ensured transport for some passengers affected by easyJet flight cancellations, protecting them on TAP flights whenever possible.

From Diário Notícias

