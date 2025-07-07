Santacruzense U-13s prepare overnight stay at Lisbon airport

The Santacruzense under-13 team is also suffering from the strong winds that have affected air traffic at Madeira airport.

Participation in a football tournament in Braga is ending in an exhausting manner for the delegation made up of almost three dozen people.

First, they had to find accommodation in a hotel, with TAP being responsible for reimbursing 60 euros for each passenger. The team leaders quickly took care of the entire process and managed to find a hotel.

However, they were later informed that the return trip solution would involve a new and unusual situation, especially given the fact that most of the members of the entourage were minors.

Because TAP has made them travel late tonight to Lisbon airport, where they will have to stay until the early hours of tomorrow morning, before taking a flight to Madeira. This situation is causing discomfort and indignation among the parents who are accompanying the team on this trip, which should be remembered for reasons other than those currently occurring.

From Jornal Madeira

