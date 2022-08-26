Beautiful Quinta For Sale In Arco Calheta

I love these old style buildings, and especially the insides which have all the old traditional style furniture and sometimes appliances.
The property had a full renovation in 1996 by the current owners, and it’s nice to see they kept a lot of the traditional charms.
This is a beautiful place if anyone wishes to invest, with over 10,000 sqm, with beautiful gardens and a summer house.
Take a look at all the features on the site here https://calhetaquinta.com/ and if anyone buys it I would love to see the progress of this place.
It’s on the market for €695,000 which I think is excellent considering the way property has been rising in the last 6 months.