My Self-Isolation Quarantine Diary:

Day 4 – 8:00pm. Removed my Day Pajamas and put on my Night Pajamas.



Day 5 – Today, I tried to make hand sanitizer. It came out like Jello Shots!

Day 6 – I get to take the garbage out. I’m so excited, I can’t decide what to wear.

Day 7 – Laughing way too much at my own jokes.

Day 8 – Went to a new restaurant called “The Kitchen”. You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how this place is still in business.



Day 9 – I put liquor bottles in every room. Tonight, I’m getting all dressed up and going bar hopping.



Day 10 – Struck up a conversation with a spider today. Seems nice. He’s a web designer.



Day 11 – Isolation is hard. I swear my fridge just said, “What the hell do you want now?”



Day 12 – I realised why dogs get so excited about something moving outside, going for walks or car rides. I think I just barked at a squirrel.



Day 13 – If you keep a glass of wine in each hand, you can’t accidentally touch your face.



Day 14 – Watched the birds fight over a worm. The Cardinals led the Blue Jays 3-1.



Day 15 – Anybody else feel like they’ve cooked dinner about 395 times this month?