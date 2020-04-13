This will be the last of Quarantine Fun.
I know many of us still have possibly weeks more to go, let’s hope this can end soon, it’s getting a bit annoying now and not good for our health, state of mind etc, and the weather will very soon start becoming more like summer, so we just need to stay at home and buckle down for the next weeks and hope we see an end to this very soon.
My Self-Isolation Quarantine Diary:
Day 4 – 8:00pm. Removed my Day Pajamas and put on my Night Pajamas.
Day 5 – Today, I tried to make hand sanitizer. It came out like Jello Shots!
Day 6 – I get to take the garbage out. I’m so excited, I can’t decide what to wear.
Day 7 – Laughing way too much at my own jokes.
Day 8 – Went to a new restaurant called “The Kitchen”. You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how this place is still in business.
Day 9 – I put liquor bottles in every room. Tonight, I’m getting all dressed up and going bar hopping.
Day 10 – Struck up a conversation with a spider today. Seems nice. He’s a web designer.
Day 11 – Isolation is hard. I swear my fridge just said, “What the hell do you want now?”
Day 12 – I realised why dogs get so excited about something moving outside, going for walks or car rides. I think I just barked at a squirrel.
Day 13 – If you keep a glass of wine in each hand, you can’t accidentally touch your face.
Day 14 – Watched the birds fight over a worm. The Cardinals led the Blue Jays 3-1.
Day 15 – Anybody else feel like they’ve cooked dinner about 395 times this month?