Roundabouts- up to 300 euro fine

PSP REPORTS .

Traffic in the roundabouts.

Drivers approaching roundabouts should always give way to those who already drive in them.

. If you intend to leave at the first exit, you should keep on the right lane.

. If you intend to exit at one of the other exits, you must go on the left lane and you must only occupy the traffic lane further to the right after passing the exit lane immediately prior to the one you intend to leave.

Driving irregularly on the right lane, in addition to increasing the likelihood of an accident, can result in an offense involving a fine of 60 to 300 euros.

PSP DENUNCIA .

Trânsito nas rotundas.

Os condutores que se aproximem das rotundas devem sempre dar passagem aos que já circulam nelas.

. Se pretender sair na primeira saída, deve manter-se na faixa da direita.

. Se pretender sair numa das outras saídas, deve seguir pela faixa da esquerda e só deve ocupar a faixa de trânsito mais à direita após passar a faixa de saída imediatamente anterior àquela em que pretende sair.

Conduzir irregularmente na faixa da direita, para além de aumentar a probabilidade de acidente, pode resultar numa infração passível de coima de 60 a 300 euros.

