The Pestana Hotel Group starts to reactivate its hotels from June 5th, including some Pousadas de Portugal.

According to a statement from the group sent to the newsroom, in this first phase, Pestana Cascais will open in Lisbon and, in the Algarve, Pestana Viking, Pestana Alvor South Beach and Pestana D. João Villas. Pousadas de Portugal resume their activity with the Viana do Castelo, Ria de Aveiro, Alcácer do Sal, Sagres, Valença and Bragança units. The Pestana Tróia Eco-Resort is now available, as well as the group’s golf courses.

With regard to the Region, “Pestana Casino Park is also ready to restart activity in June”, the note said.

In line with the guidelines of the health authorities, the Pestana Hotel Group has implemented an internal protocol of procedures “with the objective of offering the best safety and hygiene conditions to guests and employees”, he adds.

Here are some of the measures adopted: “the creation of circulation circuits, duly identified, in view of the social distance; new features of the app, allowing less personal contact and availability of new services on this channel and placement of protection acrylics at the reception. The procedures and frequency of cleaning and sanitization were reinforced, both in high-frequency and common access spaces (swimming pools, elevators and others), as well as in rooms (without the presence of guests during the occupation period). individual protection materials (masks, visors, shoe protectors, gloves, alcohol-gel) and guests are reminded of the recommendations of social distance and respiratory etiquette from the Directorate-General for Health. Restaurants operate by appointment,take-away and room service services are also available. “

From JM