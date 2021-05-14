Friday FotoTobi Hughes14th May 20210 viewsFriday Foto0 Comments0 views 1 Thanks to Terry Rees for this photo of Machico from Miradouro do Pico do Facho. One of my favourite viewpoints. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related