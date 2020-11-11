The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, guarantees that despite the increase in new cases of local transmission, the Region is not facing a situation of community transmission.

Albuquerque warns that the “most dangerous situation” will be with the students coming to Madeira as part of the Christmas holidays.

The government official calls on students to choose to take the covid-19 screening tests before coming to Madeira, in order to shorten the isolation period until the second test.

With approximately 4,000 students expected to return in the coming weeks, Albuquerque also calls on young students and their families to collaborate with the health authority and respect the period of isolation at home in order to prevent the epidemiological situation from being out of reach. control.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to the Basic School of the 2nd and 3rd Cycle of the Straits of Câmara de Lobos, a target of several interventions that amounted to 1,082,140.00 euros.

From Jornal Madeira