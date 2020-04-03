Chão do Areeiro reached the red warning level in six hours, almost double the base value, which is 60 liters per square meter (mm). This means that in Chão do Areeiro, the extreme rainfall reaches 113 liters per square meter (mm). Pico do Areeiro has also crossed the red level barrier and is at 62 mm.

It should also be noted that within one hour, Orange Warning levels were reached in Chão do Areeiro (30.4 mm) and Pico do Areeiro (22.8 mm / h).

It should be noted that Madeira is under Yellow Warning issued by the IPMA and is in effect until midnight, periods when rain was expected, sometimes heavy.

A few moments ago, due to the increase in the flow of Ribeira de Santa Luzia, part of the access ramp to the works that are being carried out in the area of ​​Viveiros, in Funchal, fell into Ribeira, with the Public Security Police closing the road which gives access to Funchal.

From Diário Notícias