The streams of Funchal are registering this Friday an increase in flows unparalleled in the last days as a result of the rain fall, which is being felt with particular incidence in the high areas of the island of Madeira.

It is recalled that for this Friday, it is expected, from the beginning of the morning and until the end of the day, periods of rain or occasional showers on the south coast of Madeira Island and in the mountainous regions, accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly during in the afternoon.

The video shows the flow in the Santa Luzia stream.

Also these 3 photos from João Gana on his Facebook page.