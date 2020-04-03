The movement of the Portuguese in retail and recreation areas fell 83%, compared to the pre-pandemic period, and in transport stations the decrease was 78%, according to the first report on community mobility from Google released today. In Madeira, the movement in retail and recreation areas decreased by 89%, registering a drop of 63% in areas with grocery and pharmacy. In the parks category, there was a decrease of 86% in mobility, while in transport stations the decrease was 77% in the period under analysis.

The movement in the workplace decreased by 60%.

