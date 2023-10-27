Tourists continue to not respect the closure of the Areeiro trail

Maintenance workers went to the site of the collapse to assess the state of the cliff, and there is, for now, no date for the reopening of the route.

There are several tourists who in recent days have not respected the signage that determines the closure of the classified pedestrian route that connects Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo, due to the occurrence of a landslide, which is believed to have been a consequence of the recent storm. weekend.

A video, uploaded yesterday by Filipe Gomes and which you can see on the link below, clearly shows how several people, probably tourists who are on holiday in Madeira, go beyond the warning tape and ignore the signs indicating the closure of the trail., advancing into it without any hesitation or problems.

This morning the situation repeated itself again, as reported to DIÁRIO by some people who were at the scene.

Situations like these are not new and are actually quite common. Last June, at a time when this same route was also closed due to falling rocks, a foreign citizen who disregarded the signage ended up injured after being hit in the head by a rock, forcing her to be rescued by the rescue teams of the firemen.

This week, last Wednesday, a dozen tourists, of different nationalities, who walked the path that connects Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo, when it was closed due to a landslide, were identified by the Forestry Police.

On the occasion, in a statement, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) recalled that, under Regional Legislative Decree no. 24/2022/M, of 19 December, which approves the Legal Regime for Pedestrian Routes in the Region Autonomous of Madeira, this disregard for signage is punishable by fines for an individual between 250 and 2,500 euros. Companies or other legal entities may face a fine of 500 to 10,000 euros.

