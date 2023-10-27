Light came on again in Lagoa do Jardim Municipal do Funchal

After many years in the dark, Lagoa do Jardim Municipal is illuminated again. The Funchal City Council reported that it had installed stage lighting, using LED technology, which is more efficient from an energy perspective, which allows it to add color and make one of the city’s emblematic spots much more attractive.

Note that this lagoon includes a sculpture dated 1943, by António Maria Ribeiro.

The Municipal Garden – formerly Jardim Dona Amélia, whose construction dates back to 1880 – has an area of ​​more than 8000 m2 and presents a varied phytodiversity, with plants from different continents, and also has an auditorium where events and musical performances frequently take place. In fact, the current council redeveloped the space, including it in many cultural events that have municipal support.

From Diário Notícias

