Warning for heavy rain in Madeira increases to orange

As expected, and something to continue to watch over the coming weekend into Monday.

The meteorological warning that had been issued for the Madeira archipelago due to the forecast of heavy rain was raised to orange.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the yellow warning comes into force at 3 am on Sunday, but turns orange from 9 am, remaining in effect until 6 pm on the same day.

The warning covers the North coast, South coast, mountainous regions of Madeira and Porto Santo.

No news of the wind state, or visibility at the moment, so it’s not certain if it will affect the airport, but if you are travelling Sunday, I would prepare for some problems.

Like this: Like Loading...