Holders of the Summer Opening access bracelet will be able to travel for free on Funchal buses

Holders of the access bracelet to the Summer Opening festival grounds will be able to travel for free on Funchal’s urban public transport network, as a result of a partnership between the company Horas do Funchal (HF) and the organization of the event.

The procedure is valid on all HF routes, during the two hours prior to the start of the concerts and up to two hours after the end of the same, provided there is travel. In other words, from 4 pm until the last trip of the day, on the two weekends, the 14th and 15th, and the 21st and 22nd of July, when the Summer Opening takes place.

