A young man, around 20 years old, who a moment ago suffered a motorcycle accident in Porto Santo, near Porto de Abrigo, died.

The man went into cardiorespiratory arrest, was revived by the Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters and by EMIR but died on the way to the health center

Apparently, the young man is a driver who is doing the rally championship.

From Diário Notícias

