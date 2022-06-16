Floral carpets for the Corpus Christi procession are an attraction

Many locals and visitors accompany the assembly of the floral carpets that takes place in Funchal to go through the procession of the Body of God.

The procession precedes the Eucharist, taking place in the Cathedral of Funchal. Procession that will leave the Cathedral, goes down Rua Dr. António José de Almeida, passes through the Legislative Assembly to Avenida do Mar e das Comunidades Madeirenses, traveling along the stretch to the São Lourenço Palace, going up Avenida Zarco to Avenida Arriaga, returning to the Cathedral.

The flower carpets this year are made by the parishes of Santana, Ilha, Estreito da Calheta, Gaula and Lombada (Santa Cruz).

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...