Jellyfish on Lido prevent bathers from going to sea

Jellyfish on Lido prevent bathers from going to seaTobi Hughes·16th June 2022Madeira News The bathers who chose Lido beach this holiday were prevented from going to the sea due to the presence of jellyfish. The lifeguard was this morning warning people not to go to baths, as these organisms could cause burns to people. From Diário Notícias