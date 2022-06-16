Jellyfish on Lido prevent bathers from going to sea

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The bathers who chose Lido beach this holiday were prevented from going to the sea due to the presence of jellyfish.

The lifeguard was this morning warning people not to go to baths, as these organisms could cause burns to people.

From Diário Notícias

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: