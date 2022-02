The bar and esplanade of Clube Naval do Funchal will reopen on the 10th of February by the new concessionaire of the ‘Grupo Castanheiro’, informed the president António Fontes, in a published note.

He also said that the works to be carried out on the large solarium, especially those to protect the pool, “will not require any special contribution from CNF members”.

“The sources of CNF, fortunately, go far beyond the payment of social dues of its members”, adds the president.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...