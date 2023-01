The ship ‘Lobo Marinho’, which provides the maritime connection between Madeira and Porto Santo, is already at the shipyards, in Viana do Castelo, where it will be undergoing maintenance for five weeks.

According to information shared on the shipowner’s official Facebook page, the Porto Santo Line (PSL) vessel arrived on the mainland on Saturday, having carried out the maneuvers to enter the dock. The ship has already been placed in the position for works to take place.

From Diário Notícias

