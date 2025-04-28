Hotel occupancy at 95% for the Flower Festival

The Flower Festival continues to be one of the biggest drivers of tourist attraction for the Region, as highlighted by the Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, during the presentation of the event. For the 2025 edition, the estimated hotel occupancy rate is around 95%, maintaining the 2024 record, revealed the minister.

The total investment in the Flower Festival this year amounts to 911 thousand euros, 26 thousand euros less than the previous edition.

This investment covers all the initiatives in the program, from the allegorical procession to the cultural entertainment and the themed shows that take place throughout the month of May.

From Jornal Madeira

