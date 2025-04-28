Madeira Government ensures normality and says it has not been contacted by national authorities

The Government of Madeira assured today that the region is not being affected by the blackout registered since the end of the morning in the Iberian Peninsula, nor has it been contacted for any type of collaboration, said a source from the executive presidency.

“For now, we have not been contacted and in Madeira everything is fine and running normally,” the source assured the Lusa news agency.

Also, the movement at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo is proceeding according to schedule, according to the official website of ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal.

Madeira’s electricity grid is isolated from the national grid and no problems have been detected.

However, in statements to several media outlets in the region, the head of the National Communications Authority (ANACOM) delegation indicated that the IT and communications services “are not functioning properly, because the server is not installed in this archipelago”.

REN – Redes Energéticas Nacionais confirmed today a widespread cut in electricity supply across the Iberian Peninsula and part of French territory and announced that plans for the phased restoration of energy supply are being activated.

The blackout occurred at 11:30 in Lisbon.

