Guide complains about chaotic traffic in Santo da Serra and beyond

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A tour guide shared her concerns with JM yesterday about the chaotic traffic, which is also felt in the Santo da Serra area, due to the large influx of visitors in private cars.

According to her, tourists in rent-a-cars, and even Madeirans, protested due to the presence of the tourist bus in which she was performing her function.

“One day we won’t be able to ride a bus in this country. Drivers have never had so much stress in their professional lives. They forget about the drivers. They only remember them in the event of an accident, but they prevent countless accidents every day,” she stresses.

Regarding the situation experienced today in Santo da Serra, she told the newspaper that they could barely get off the bus, unable to stop at the bus stop, “Impossible,” she said.

“Chaos and no police,” adds the guide.

Mass tourism, which is reflected in the increase in light vehicles circulating throughout the island, has been changing, according to the same source, the routine of tourist excursions.

“We have to go to Ponta de São Lourenço early in the morning, to Guindaste view point early in the morning, and to the Santo market early in the morning. And we are constantly changing our itineraries to accommodate this mass tourism. I still remember when we could do everything as planned… Now, every day is different,” she says.

In defense of professionals who, like her, face these daily difficulties, she reminds us that it is not the guides who create the itineraries, but the agencies.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. Not much wonder the tour guides are frustrated with the traffic. I think it was one or two years ago in January there were 23 new car rental places allowed in Madeira. And traffic was too congested before that and we always used tours. I have no idea who regulates these tourist businesses but they are ruining the island. Although we love Madeira and have been many times, we are finished and will look for a new place to spend our tourist money. That’s sad but that is the way it is.

    Reply

  2. So the tour companies want the monopoly and keep everything the same so that they don’t have to change the business model [that is , work in their businesses which is time and money]…businesses should be constantly evolving to suit the needs of all. They don’t help parking and can be illegally parked on a bend without thought for others. I witnessed that last week, a massive coach parked the wrong way, on a hill in the right-hand lane [his left] on a blind bend [empty and no driver present]. I don’t object to the organised tours, just the size of the vehicles. They should use smaller buses and increase the cost, people will still pay, real tourists don’t always want the cheapest option. The situation will only get worse over time.

    Reply

  3. I (a tourist I have to say) was in that same queue with Portuguese friends yesterday and was held up for a long time beside that bus. To be fair to other tourists and local folk , the bus had stopped in such a way as to create one-way traffic for about 10 minutes while it unloaded, causing severe tailbacks. The other problem is that a one-way system is also created by the parking allowed on the right hand side of the road by the church area and beyond where the road narrow naturally. I have been coming to the market on a Sunday off and on for may years now and have never seen so many cars and such congestion. I could suggest two possible resolutions:

    – Created special stopping bays for tourist buses in addition to existing local bus stops.
    – Create an official anticlockwise one way system through the village with traffic coming from the Machico direction travelling through and that coming from the opposite direction being diverted around the ER207 underpass and round that way.

    I can’t imagine that either of these measures would cost a huge amount of money but could well go a long way to help with the problem which will only get worse as tourism continues to increase year on year.

    Reply

  4. Tourist numbers in Cyprus and Spain/Spanish islands, for example are dropping rapidly and they seem to be heading to Madeira.

    Looking back a couple of years to the worst of the Covid lockdowns while most holiday destinations effectively shut down Madeira stayed open. I know because we came to the island twice for several weeks each time. So, Madeira has made a rod for its own back and travel agents have continued pushing the island.

    Reply

