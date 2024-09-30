Teenage couple involved in a motorcycle accident in the Quinta Grande tunnel have died

The young teenage couple who crashed yesterday afternoon in the Quinta Grande tunnel on the expressway did not survive their injuries and ended up dying. The victims are a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Following the accident, the two-wheeled vehicle was thrown approximately 100 meters. The alert for the accident was given by other drivers who were passing by. The Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters mobilized two ambulances with six members to the scene. The Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) also attended, and resuscitation maneuvers were performed.

The two young men were reportedly transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, but ended up dying.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...