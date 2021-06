After having been in Funchal since June 9th, and today having passed through the Desertas Islands, the cruise ship ‘World Voyager’ has already arrived in Porto Santo.

Later, the ship will depart for the Azores, completing the cruise trip.

The ship ‘World Voyager’ is carrying out a new cruise route between the islands of Madeira and Acores and transports tourists mostly of German origin.

From Diário Notícias