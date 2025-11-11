IPMA reinforces warnings for Madeira and Porto Santo due to rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) maintains warnings for Madeira and Porto Santo due to the forecast of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, and rough seas in the coming days. Compared to the previous warning, the situation is intensifying and prolonged.

On the north coast of Madeira, rainfall is expected to be heavy at times, with the possibility of thunderstorms, from the night of Tuesday, November 11th, until the morning of Wednesday, November 12th, extending between the night of Wednesday, November 12th, and the morning of Thursday, November 13th, when persistent rain is expected. Wind gusts will reach up to 75 km/h, and sea conditions are expected to generate waves of 4 to 4.5 meters between Thursday and Friday, November 13th and 14th. Compared to the previous warning, this time there are more prolonged periods of rain and stronger wind gusts.

