First day of spring and a very bleak window to the world.

Funchal is increasingly deserted, as the population is responding to the calls of governments and health authorities.

With each day that passes since the first positive case of Covid-19 in Madeira was known, the population begins to realise that evil does not only reach others. And as the restriction measures are announced, the population will accept and stay at home. These are times of change but also of hope.