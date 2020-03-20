Although periods of rain or showers are also expected, which may occasionally be more intense, the forecast of gusts up to 100 km/h and waves that can reach 5 meters in height, this Sunday, has already led the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere ( IPMA) to issue meteorological warnings for wind and sea agitation in Madeira and Porto Santo.

The forecast of “strong wind from the north quadrant with gusts up to 70 km/h” on the North Coast, and “up to 100 km/h” in the mountainous regions, place these two sectors of the island of Madeira under yellow warning, valid between 6 am Sunday, the 22nd, and 6am on Monday, the 23rd.

Then, from noon on Sunday, the 22nd, until 6 am on Monday, the 23rd, it is the turn of the sea of ​​the North Coast of Madeira and Porto Santo to also be under yellow warning because of the sea agitation, due to the forecast of waves of northwest with 4 to 5 meters.

From Diário Notícias