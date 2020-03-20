Although periods of rain or showers are also expected, which may occasionally be more intense, the forecast of gusts up to 100 km/h and waves that can reach 5 meters in height, this Sunday, has already led the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere ( IPMA) to issue meteorological warnings for wind and sea agitation in Madeira and Porto Santo.
The forecast of “strong wind from the north quadrant with gusts up to 70 km/h” on the North Coast, and “up to 100 km/h” in the mountainous regions, place these two sectors of the island of Madeira under yellow warning, valid between 6 am Sunday, the 22nd, and 6am on Monday, the 23rd.
Then, from noon on Sunday, the 22nd, until 6 am on Monday, the 23rd, it is the turn of the sea of the North Coast of Madeira and Porto Santo to also be under yellow warning because of the sea agitation, due to the forecast of waves of northwest with 4 to 5 meters.