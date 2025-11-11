Three establishments shut down during inspection operation.

On Monday, November 10th, the Madeira Territorial Command, through the Funchal Territorial Detachment, carried out an inspection operation at various food and beverage establishments in collaboration with the Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) and the Regional Directorate of Fisheries, in the municipalities of Ribeira Brava, Ponta do Sol, Calheta and Porto Moniz.

The action resulted in the temporary suspension of activity, with the consequent closure of three establishments, decreed by the Health Authority, due to a lack of hygiene and safety conditions.

In a statement sent to the media, the National Republican Guard (GNR) clarifies that during the operation, several restaurants and bars were inspected, with the aim of verifying compliance with current legislation regarding the marketing and preparation of products, as well as ensuring respect for hygiene standards, food safety and establishment licensing.

The action also resulted in six reports of administrative offenses, due to infractions related to lack of hygiene and safety, one report of administrative offense, due to the lack of a complaints book in the establishment, one report of administrative offense, due to the failure to forward a complaint within the scope of the complaints book, and two provisional seizures within the scope of fish traceability, carried out under the terms of Article 58 of Regulation (EU) No 1224/2009 of 20 November.

“The National Republican Guard, in close cooperation with regional entities, reinforces its commitment to the protection and defense of public health, recalling that compliance with hygiene, food safety and fish traceability standards is essential to guarantee the protection of consumers and the sustainability of economic activity,” it concludes.

