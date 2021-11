The Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection will carry out a review of the epidemiological situation of covid-19 in Madeira this Wednesday, November 24th, at 5 pm.

It is recalled that in the last assessment made on Sunday, the Health Secretary, Pedro Ramos, announced that press conferences would be held every week with the aim of taking stock of the situation of covid-19 in the Region.

From Diário Notícias

