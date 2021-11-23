Antigen Tests – Free For Tourists or NOT?

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

I have had a lot of emails from people about the Antigen test most people need each week, especially to use Bars and Restaurants.

I have been told these will be free for tourists as well, but it seems most pharmacies are charging 15-20 euros for them.

We are still waiting for answers from the tourism, who are waiting for answers from the health authorities.

It’s seems a lot of uncertainty over this whole thing and to be honest it’s becoming a farce, and a lot of stress. I’m still expecting a huge u-turn, and many places I have spoken to have said they will not do checks. There are also many smaller places where the owners or staff are not vaccinated, so it would be totally wrong for them to ask.

Many people have mobility problems who can’t queue to wait for tests, and many pharmacies are still not doing them, it’s not they have run out, it’s just they are not doing them.

The pop up tents in Funchal, by loja do Cidadão, and Se Cathedral, are not charging the tourists for the tests, so it seems, a friend on holiday went there today and got a test, was only asked for her passport details and why she wanted the test, which she replied to use Bars and Restaurants.

Until we have a firm answer those tourists wanting a free test might have to come to Funchal, which is a bit if a pain if you are on the other side of the island.

There may well be another meeting Thursday, which might iron out a lot of these issues, but it seems the government have forgotten about the tourists altogether in these new measures as not a single airline or tour company have been told about them, so it’s impossible for tourists to know… (unless of course you are here) 😊😉

So it’s a waiting game, and as soon as I know more, you will know more.

Utente Number

One other thing, the Utente Number Problem, and those that had vaccines here, but might not live here full time, or live here and still don’t have a utente number. This is a bigger problem than even I expected, and I was swamped with emails about this yesterday.

To get to speak to anyone from Sesaram seems almost impossible, so I can understand why there are so many problems.

 

 

Tobi Hughes

10 Responses

  1. You are right. It is a complete farce. Forget the tourists at your peril, Madeira! Its in stark contrast to a year ago when Madeira tested all tourists with pcr at the airport. We commended them for their organisational ability. Whats happened now to change this I wonder? Its a logistics exercise and ought to be possible to come up with a sensible and practical solution.

  2. I think I’ll pack a couple of boxes of tests in my suitcase!! My pharmacy puts a couple of boxes in my repeat prescriptions bag every 2 weeks 😂

  4. Be aware they have had only nearly 2 years to think about how to implement and inform about the restrictions. Can’t expect too much from the government here.

  5. Thank you for all the work you have done to bring clarity to this situation, Toby. It is truly a joke and the authorities seem increasingly incompetent through their lack of coordination with the pharmacies, health services and sectors needed for people to abide by these extreme restrictions. First have everything in place and THEN impose the rules. They have had to backtrack once, giving a “transition period” until the 27th instead of starting on the 20th as originally imposed, and from what I can tell almost no one is enforcing these regulations. It’s only saving face/not wanting to be seen as incompetent and the joke they are that is preventing the regional authorities from not doing away with this stupidity once and for all.

  6. Thanks Toby.
    Really useful post.

    Personally, as a Madeira resident, I got a utente number from my Centro de Saúde after receiving a Form S1 from the UK government (available for UK pensioners) and then taking it to the department for Segurança Social in Funchal, here… Instituto de Segurança Social da Madeira, IP-RAM
    291 205 100
    https://maps.app.goo.gl/UM3zBznYrPk5nEy58
    After that you can go to your local Centro de Saúde, and they will give you the numero do utente, that you use on the SMS24 website to print your digital certificate!

    Complicated I know, but persistence gets you there!

    Andrew

  7. Thank you again for the information Tobi. Hopefully the health authorities will clarify with anyone who does decide to check that proof of recovery will be accepted rather than a lateral flow test, as those of us who are doubled jabbed and recently recovered are advised, both in the UK and in Madeira I believe, not to take either test for 90 days.

  8. I arrived Saturday bringing 2 boxes of tests with me for my 3 week stay. When I test I photograph the test strip and enter the result on the NHS site – I have a VPM on my phone- I then have on my phone the NHS confirmation of the result and a photo of the result. It worked with my Dentist here in Funchal.

