Madeira registers 62 new cases of covid and another 60 recovered

Madeira registers this Tuesday 62 new cases of covid and another 60 recovered.

These are 3 imported cases (1 from the Canary Islands, 1 from the North Region and 1 from the United Kingdom) and 59 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now over 60 recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 12621 recovered cases of COVID-19.

With 2 deaths to report, the region accounts, to date, a total of 93 deaths associated with COVID-19.

There are 544 active cases, of which 35 are imported cases and 509 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 57 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (53 in Polyvalent Units and 4 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19)

From Diário Notícias

