The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) issued several yellow warnings for precipitation in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, in force until 3 am.

The warnings are for the south and north coasts of Madeira, mountainous regions and Porto Santo: “Showers, sometimes strong, and which may be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind”.

From Diário Notícias

