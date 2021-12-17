TAP canceled the first flights to and from Lisbon today

The first flights this morning at Madeira International Airport to and from Lisbon, operated by TAP, were cancelled. The plane that was scheduled to carry out both routes, did not even ‘take off’ from Humberto Delgado Airport. Passengers on these flights (arrival and departure) were only informed this morning of the change, as they were replaced on the company’s next flight, this time operated by Airbus A330 – the company’s largest passenger aircraft – which landed in Madeira at 10:51 am.

The change of flight for those who had a trip on the first flight that was scheduled for today implied embarrassment for passengers who saw the trip take place with a significant delay, particularly affecting travelers with connecting flights.

The imposing A330 returns this afternoon and in the next few days to ensure travel and demand between Lisbon and Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

