Cristiano Ronaldo returned this morning to stir social networks with another photo published in Madeira, where he has been living since mid-March. The football player moved to a villa in Caniçal with his family.

On Instagram, the Madeiran player published a photo, in Ponta de São Lourenço, next to his eldest son, Cristianinho.

In the image caption, the ace wrote “discovering my island with the best company”.

In a few minutes, the publication soon reached more than a million ‘likes’.