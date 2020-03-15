A child who came from Switzerland is currently being transported from the Private Hospital of Madeira to the Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, accompanied by two adults, due to suspicion of having contracted the new coronavirus.

The health protocol is being strictly followed and the SESARAM team is already prepared to place the child in isolation in the health unit.

This is the only suspected case awaiting results at the moment. A young man from Holland tested negative for the virus yesterday evening.