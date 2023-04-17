‘AIDAperla’ makes its debut in the port of Funchal today

The ship ‘AIDAperla’ will make its debut today, Monday, on its call at the port of Funchal, where the cruise ship ‘AIDAnova’ and the sailboat ‘Santa Maria Manuella’ are already located.

As for the ‘AIDAnova’, it arrived yesterday afternoon, bringing 5,247 passengers and 1,371 crew on board, and leaves around 5 pm for Lisbon. This is the last stopover of this season in Madeira, on a cruise that started on April 12th in Tenerife, with calls in Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Las Palmas, now in Funchal, followed by Lisbon, A Coruña, Southampton, Bruges, Kristiansand and Oslo, Norway, and Kiel, Germany, where the ship will be positioned in the coming months.

Regarding the sailboat, it was in Porto Santo with 19 passengers and 19 crew. She remains in the port of Funchal for 29 hours and sails again to Porto Santo, tomorrow, at 1 pm. “A former cod fisherman, he is currently dedicated to environmentally sustainable travel, offering itineraries to various islands and activities such as sailing, diving expeditions and sailing training, with no prior experience required”, says a note from APRAM.

The debut of ‘AIDAperla’, arrives from Tenerife later this afternoon and stays in Madeira overnight, leaving around 4 pm on Tuesday towards the port of Leixões. On board travel 3,249 passengers and 1,021 crew. The journey began in the Dominican Republic on March 30, with stops in Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, St. Georges, Barbados, Dominica, Antigua, La Palma, Tenerife, now in Funchal, followed by Leixões, Vigo, Le Havre and Hamburg, where it will be positioned in the coming months to carry out cruises in Norway, with departure and arrival at that German port .

From Diário Notícias

